Toyota MR-S with a Turbo 2ZZ Inline-Four Racing at Winton Motor Raceway

Justin Gaujenieks visited Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Victoria, Australia with his Close Enough Racing Toyota MR-S (MR2). During the session he set a personal best of 1:30.2. Justin’s MR-S is powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L Toyota 2ZZ inline-four producing 348 kW (466 hp) to the wheels on 25 psi of boost. The motor is paired with a Toyota C64 six-speed transmission with a JUBU dogbox gearset and Cusco limited-slip differential. Watch Justin’s best lap in the video below.

Source: @cermr2spyder