Velocity Restorations built this 1969 Ford Bronco at their company in Cantonment, Florida. It is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor with Velocity Restorations custom headers and exhaust. A 4R70 four-speed automatic transmission and transfer case sends power to a Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9-inch rear axle. The Bronco rides on a 2.5-inch suspension lift with Wilwood disc brakes behind custom painted steel wheels with Cooper 265/70-R17 tires. The interior features custom leather upholstery, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage AC system, and six-point roll cage.

Source: Velocity Restorations

1969 Bronco with a Coyote V8

  1. Thatchmo62

    Beautiful restoration, but why not put in a modern 302 or even an updated straight six as an option to keep it even more original? Regardless, I’d still take this one in a heartbeat over a highly modified new Bronco which probably costs a lot less.

