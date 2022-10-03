1969 Bronco with a Coyote V8

Velocity Restorations built this 1969 Ford Bronco at their company in Cantonment, Florida. It is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor with Velocity Restorations custom headers and exhaust. A 4R70 four-speed automatic transmission and transfer case sends power to a Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9-inch rear axle. The Bronco rides on a 2.5-inch suspension lift with Wilwood disc brakes behind custom painted steel wheels with Cooper 265/70-R17 tires. The interior features custom leather upholstery, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage AC system, and six-point roll cage.

Source: Velocity Restorations