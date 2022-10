TTK Turbotechnik Konne owns a very fast AWD Mk2 Golf race car. The team visited Santa Pod Raceway in the UK and went 8.028 sec at 177.81 mph. It was able to achieve this thanks in part to a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 making 1247 horsepower on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. The engine features forged internals, Aviaid dry sump system, and Garrett GTX55 turbocharger. A Quaife QKE6V five-speed sequential transmission and 4Motion drivetrain sends power to four slicks.

Source: Mk1Kieran