Turbosektor-Ost and their powerful Golf Mk2 attended a Turboscheune Test & Tune half-mile event. At the end of the day the car went 343.45 km/h (213.4 mph). It is powered by a turbocharged 3.3 L VR6 making 1,487 horsepower and upgraded 4Motion drivetrain.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune