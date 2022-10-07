1967 Ford F-100 with a Coyote V8

Kerry Hood built his 1967 Ford F-100 to keep forever. In the engine bay he installed a Gen 2 5.0 L Coyote V8 from Power By The Hour. The motor features a Boss intake, Gen 1 exhaust headers, and Borla exhaust. Kerry paired the V8 with a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and a 9-inch rear end with a Yukon locking differential and 4.10 gears. The truck rides on a 2003 Crown Vic front suspension and Weld RTS wheels (18×9, 18×11). It stops thanks to Wilwood 14-inch brakes six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in rear.

Source: Hot Rod Heaven USA