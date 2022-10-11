Golf Mk1 with a 2.0 L TSI Inline-Four

Biox Performance enjoys building unique cars in Croatia. Their previous projects include a Mercedes Ponton with an Evo powertrain and their wild twin-engine VW Lupo. One of their newest projects is a 1983 VW Golf Mk1 being built for the street and track. In the engine bay Biox Performance swapped a turbocharged 2.0 L TSI inline-four and DQ381 DSG seven-speed transmission from a 2020 Cupra León. Other upgrades include a Polo 2G steering column, Recaro Pole Position seats, and Berg Cup bodykit. The 950 kg (2094 lb) car rides on ATS DTC 15×8-inch wheels with 215/45-15 tires.

Source: Biox Performance