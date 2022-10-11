Ford F-100 with a Cummins 6BT

This Ford F-100 is for sale on eBay for £39,500 and located in Nuneaton, UK. It was built by Rusty Paint with a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six, Bosch fuel pump and 180 injectors, HE351W Holset turbocharger, and custom stainless steel exhaust. A five-speed manual transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a 8.8-inch rear end with a Yukon LSD and 3.08 gears. The truck rides on a strengthened frame with a Jaguar S3 front suspension, five-link rear suspension, and Slam Specialties SS6 shocks. A set of Detroit Steel wheels cover disc brakes in front and rear.

Source: Rusty Paint and eBay.co.uk Unique Cars for Sale FB page