DC Garage took their 2012 Mustang to Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, Virginia for some track time. Several years ago the factory 3.7 L V6 was replaced with a twin-turbo 3.5 L Ecoboost V6 from a Ford F-150 truck. The engine now produces 435 horsepower and 532 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Future upgrades for the track include 2012-14 Mustang EPAS steering rack and wider tires. Enjoy watching the car make several laps in the video below.

Source: DC Garage