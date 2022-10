A Canadian owner sent their Honda Civic Si (EP3) to LHT Performance in Florida for an engine swap. While there the car received a 2.4 L K24A2 (JDM) inline-four sitting on a set of Hasport mounts. They also installed a new clutch and 3-inch exhaust with twin-loop muffler. After a lot of work the motor made 211 horsepower and 182 lb-ft of torque on 91 octane fuel and a Hondata K-Pro ECU. Watch the car being transformed in the video below.

Source: LHT Performance