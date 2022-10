This 1966 Mustang originally came with a 289 ci V8 making 200 hp. It is now powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 2) making 435 hp. A five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Detroit Speed 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a Heidts Mustang II subframe and Detroit Speed 4-link rear suspension. A set of 17-inch Legendary Wheels cover Wilwood four-piston calipers with drilled/slotted rotors. The Mustang was listed on eBay for sale.

Source: eBay via Unique Cars for Sale FB page