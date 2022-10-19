2017 Mustang with a 427 ci Cammer V8

Anton’s Hot Rod Shop built this unique 2017 Mustang at their company in Hiram, Ohio. Under the Cervini 2.5-inch cowl hood sits a 471 ci Cammer V8 making 740 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque on a Steeda tubular K-member. The motor was built using a Cammer iron block, SCAT 4.150-inch stroke crankshaft, Eagle H-beam rods, Diamond pistons (10.5:1 compression), and Daily Engineering billet dry sump oil pan with 4-stage oil pump. Sitting on top are Bill Coon ported aluminum SOHC heads, Chenoweth Racing custom camshafts, and two Holley 700 cfm carburetors. A D&D Performance T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a RAM organic twin-disc clutch and billet steel flywheel sends power to a Super 8.8-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. The Mustang rides on a factory suspension with 2014 Shelby GT500 wheels.

Source: Mecum via Piotr