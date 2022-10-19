Golf R with a Turbo 2.5 L Inline-Five

Kevin enjoys daily driving his unique Golf R Mk7. The car spent five weeks at Innovative Motorsports in Connecticut having the powertrain swapped. The company installed a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI (DAZA) inline-five, DQ500 DSG seven-speed transmission, and RS3/TTRS rear end. The motor produces 500 hp to the wheels on 93 octane fuel and United Motorsport tune. Listen to Kavin and Innovative Motorsports’ owner Alex explain to Deutsche Auto Parts the work that went into the unique Golf while at Wookies in the Woods event.

Source: Deutsche Auto Parts