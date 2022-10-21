Phil Penny’s 2JZ-Powered Honda S600 is Back with 1341 hp on Dyno

Phil Penny’s Honda S600 is pretty recognizable. The little blue car with a huge turbo rising out of the hood is hard to miss. However for the past three years it has not raced. That’s about to change as Phil and the Rising Force team worked to get the car ready to race again. It now sports a fresh coat of paint and lettering. The engine bay still holds a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six. At BlackTrack Performance the motor made 1000 kW (1341 hp) on methanol and 42 psi of boost. Can’t wait to see it going down the track again.

Source: Rising Force FB page