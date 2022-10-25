1947 Dodge Truck with a 4.0 L Jeep Inline-Six

When the owner of this 1947 Dodge truck realized the factory flathead inline-six was not enough, he turned to V8 Speed & Resto for a change. There they swapped a Jeep 4.0 L inline-six and five-speed manual transmission on mounts they fabricated. They also installed a Cherokee fuel system and in-tank electric pump, custom exhaust, and aluminum radiator with electric fan. They improved the owner’s driving experience with Dynamat sound isolation and a Vintage Air AC system blowing cool air through vents they installed.

Source: V8 Speed & Resto and V8TV