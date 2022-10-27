1979 Camaro Z28 with a 755 hp Supercharged LT5 V8

Matt Diehl sent his 1979 Camaro Z28 to Roadster Shop for a transformation. In the engine bay the company installed a supercharged LT5 V8 making 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque. To handle the engine’s height they built a custom scoop in the factory hood. A Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. Everything sits on a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis with a parallel 4-bar rear suspension and RS SV Fox coilovers. Behind the Forgeline JO3C wheels (18×9.5, 19×12) are Bear 14-inch drilled/slotted rotors with six-piston calipers in front and back. The interior features a Miranda Built upholstery with Recaro seats, 3d printed dash insert and digital gauge, and modified center console.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album)