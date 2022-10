Conrad Bradley and his unique Mitsubishi Evo 8 visited AC Speedtech’s dyno for tuning. While there the twin-turbo 4.1 L VR38DETT V6 made 1004 horsepower and 737 lb-ft to the rear hubs on 1.8-1.9 bar (26.1-27.5 psi) of boost on Shell V-Power fuel. The twin-turbo V6 is paired with a six-speed sequential transmission and 4WD drivetrain. Watch the car on the dyno below or follow the progress on @armchairtuner.

Source: Armchairtuner FB page and R35addict