1970 Mustang with a 427 ci Roush V8

Barry’s Speed Shop built this 1970 Mustang at their company in Corona, California 12 years ago. Under the Mach 1-stye hood scoop is a 427 ci small-block V8 built by Roush Performance. The motor features forged pistons, h-beam rods, 8-stack intake, and longtube headers. Behind the V8 sits a Tremec five-speed manual transmission sending power to a Currie 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears. Underneath the company installed a Global West front coilover system and TCI Engineering tri-link rear suspension. A set of Schott Performance Accelerator wheels with Hankook Ventus V12 Evo2 tires (225/40, 275/40) cover disc brakes front and rear. The car won Goodguys Detroit Speed Muscle Machine of the Year in 2010. Recently it was listed on Bring a Trailer where bidding reached $91,500.

Source: Bring a Trailer