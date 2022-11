Danny Key from Key Services enjoys racing his custom Wheel Horse mower at the drag strip. The last time we shared Danny racing was in 2019. Fast forward three years and he is back at Santa Pod Raceway. The mower features a custom chassis with disc brakes and wheelie bars. It’s powered by a 90’s Honda CBR1000 inline-four with 2-into-1 straight exhaust. Watch Danny make two runs with the best being 12.019 sec at 108.32 sec.

Source: VeeDubRacing