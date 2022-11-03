1976 Ford Truck with a 5.9 L Cummins Inline-Six

This 1976 Ford will be auctioned at Mecum in Las Vegas on Nov 10-12. The truck is powered but a 24-valve 5.9 L Cummins inline-six on custom mounts. It features 7x.012 injectors, ARP head studs, Power Driven Diesel exhaust manifold and HX Super 9 60 mm turbocharger, Frostbite intercooler, and custom 4-inchb stainless exhaust. The engine uses Diesel Conversion Specialist ECM and Quadzilla Adrenaline custom tune. Behind the motor sits a 47RE automatic transmission with Firepunk Diesel Anteater controller. The transfer case sends power to a Dodge Dana 60 and 70 axles. The truck rides on a boxed front frame with reinforcements and 4-link rear suspension. It also features FOA 2.5 reservoir coilovers, PSC heavy-duty steering box, WFO front radius arm kit, Fox 2.0 steering stabilizer, Kartek 1.25 front sway bar kit, and Carli 2 inch lift rear leaf springs. A set of Race Line Rock Crusher 17×9-inch wheels hold BF Goodrich 37×12.5-inch tires.

Source: Mecum via MotorTrend