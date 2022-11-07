2016 Miata with a LS3 V8

This 2016 Mazda Miata is for sale on Bring a Trailer by the builder Flyin’ Miata in Palisade, Colorado. In the engine bay they installed a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 525 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque. It also features Flyin’ Miata’s radiator and CAN gateway system, GM Performance wiring harness, upgraded fuel pump, and custom exhaust. The factory drivetrain was also swapped for a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Pontiac G8 rear differential. The Miata rides on Fox Racing coilovers and Flyin’ Miata Kogeki 17-inch wheels with Falken Azenis RT660 tires. It stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. The Miata retains ABS but dynamic stability control and traction control functions were removed. The exterior features a front splitter, side sill extensions, custom rear diffuser, LS3 badging, and Ceramic Metallic paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Flyin’ Miata