Skip to content

Mustang with a Godzilla V8 Goes 9.8 sec

  • Mustang

Fox Body Mustang with a 7.3 L Godzilla V8

Mike Dez Racing and their Fox Body Mustang visited New England Dragway where they went 9.875 sec at 131.56 mph on pump gasoline. Mike Dez Racing built the Mustang with a naturally aspirated 7.3 L Godzilla V8 sitting on a Team Z K-member. The motor features a Callies 2NA camshaft, Johnson limited travel lifters, custom headers, 417 Motorsports oil pan, Jolt Systems Godzilla swap wiring harness, and Holley Terminator X Max. Behind the V8 sits a C4 automatic transmission sending power to a 9-inch rear end with 4.10 gears. Watch the 9-second run in the video below.

Fox Body Mustang with a 7.3 L Godzilla V8

Source: DezRacing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.