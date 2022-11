Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni owns some wild drift machines. His garage now holds a Nissan Navara with a twin-turbo 4.1 L VR38 V6 making 1,000 hp and a Nissan R35 with a turbocharged 454 ci LSX V8 making 1,200 hp. Earlier this year Steve took the R35 with a new LB-Silhouette WORKS GT 35GT-RR bodykit to Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Watch him drift the car up Goodwood in the video below.

Source: Steve Baggsy Biagioni FB page and MattyB727