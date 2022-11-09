2014 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

BGB Motorsports built this 2014 Porsche Cayman at their company in Ormond Beach, Florida in 2015. The company replaced the factory 2.7 L flat-six with a 3.8 L 9A1 flat-six making 367 hp and 304 lb-ft of torque. The bigger motor features Cargraphic exhaust headers and 911S engine management software. A six-speed manual transaxle with a Aasco Motorsports lightweight flywheel and Guard Transmission limited-slip differential sends power to the rear wheels. The car rides on Cayman X73 sport suspension components and Boxster S 19-inch wheels covering four-piston brakes with cross-drilled rotors. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Carmel, Indiana.

Source: Bring a Trailer