Classic Car Studio (CCS) rolled another amazing vehicle out of their company. This time they built a custom 1931 Ford Model A with a 239 ci Flathead V8. Don Ferguson at Ardun Engine Enterprises built the motor with Ross Racing pistons and their Ardun OHV heads. CCS finished the motor with a set of custom exhaust headers. Behind the motor is a Ford C4 automatic transmission and Franklin Quick Change rear end. The car sits on a CCS custom chassis with Super Bell Axle Co. drilled I-beam axles, Speedway Motors split wishbone style radius rods, and RideTech rear coilovers. A set of Rocket Racing Fire wheels with Excelsior tires cover Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop Kinmont brakes. The car is filled with custom aluminum interior, seats, bed, tailgate, hinges, fuel tank, and engine cover.

Source: Classic Car Studio FB page