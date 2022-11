We enjoy watching Nigel Pinder race his Volkswagen Golf CL called the Pinderwagen. He returned to Nürburgring and set his personal best of 7.23 BTG while following a friend in a Porsche Cayman GT4 MR. Nigel’s fast hatchback is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L VW ABF inline-four capable of 280-432 hp depending on boost level and a manual transmission with a Quaife gearset. Enjoy Nigel’s fast lap below and other videos of him following a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and BMW M2.

Source: Pinderwagen