Electric 4WD Jeep CJ

Jeep unveiled their electric CJ “Surge” at SEMA 2022. The company swapped the factory engine with a 200 kW electric motor on custom solid motor mounts. The electric motor is paired with a 50 kWh battery pack in a custom enclosure in the back. The 4WD drivetrain features an automatic transmission, two-speed transfer case, and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) Dana 44 axles. The CJ rides on a 2-inch suspension lift with Black Rhino 18×9-inch wheels and BFGoodrich all-terrain 35-inch tires. On the interior they installed a JK center console, custom steering wheel, custom Sedoso cloth seats, and a custom roll cage. The exterior features a 2-inch cropped windshield, JPP Wrangler JK Rubicon front bumper with Rubicon Warn winch, JPP Rubicon skid plate, and Copper Canyon Gold Mist paint.

Source: Stellantis North America media via On All Cylinders

