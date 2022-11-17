Suzuki Cappuccino with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

The Suzuki Cappuccino came from the factory with a turbocharged 657 cc inline-three. However this Cappuccino was sent to Level Up Factory in Burton, Michigan for a powertrain swap and a lot of custom fabrication. The company was able to install a twin-turbo LSx V8 in the engine bay. Behind the V8 is a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Everything is covered by a custom floor and surrounded by a custom roll cage. We can’t wait to see the Cappuccino going down the drag strip.

Source: Level Up Factory