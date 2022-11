Brandtab built this BMW E46 M3 in 2015 at their company in Sweden. The coupe no longer has the factory 3.2 L S54 inline-six. Instead Brandtab swapped in a turbocharged 5.0 L BMW M70B50 V12. The motor featured stock internals, 630 cc injectors, and a Garret TA51 turbocharger. It made 603 hp and 840 Nm (619 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) of boost. Brandtab paired the V12 with a GS5-39DZ five-speed manual transmission from a BMW E39 530d.

Source: Brandtab FB page