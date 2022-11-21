1969 Camaro with a Supercharged LT5 V8

Kindred Motorworks built this 1969 Camaro at their company in California. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 6.2 L LT5 V8 producing 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a T56 Super Magnum six-speed manual transmission, aluminum driveshaft, and 9-inch rear end with a Torsen limited-slip differential. The Camaro rides on a fully independent suspension with subframe connectors, power steering rack, and adjustable coilovers. Stopping is handled by six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and inboard six-piston calipers with 10.5-inch rotors in back. The aluminum wheels (19×9.5, 19×11) hold Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 (265/35-ZR19, 315/30-ZR19).

Source: Kindred Motorworks