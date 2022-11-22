Toyota MR2 with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five

Joe Bristow is building a new project. You might remember his VW Golf “Golvo” with a turbocharged Volvo inline-five capable of 8’s in the quarter-mile. This time around Joe is building a 2000 Toyota MR2 for the track. In the back of the car he is installing another turbocharged Volvo inline-five. The goal is around 500 horsepower with a Garrett G30-770 turbocharger. Power will be sent to the rear Nakaon AR1 255/40-17 tires through a Quaife differential, Celica hubs, and RAV4 axles. Listen to Joe explain the project below or follow the progress on his VolvoT5Golf channel.

Source: Volvo T5 Golf