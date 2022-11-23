Audi TT Race Car with 1500+ hp VR6 Goes 7.14 sec

HST Turbotuning and their Audi TT race car visited Hal Far Raceway in Malta. While there they set a world record with a 7.149 sec quarter-mile at 185.77 mph. The car is built on a custom tubular chassis with carbon fiber front, doors, and hatch lid. It is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 featuring a billet block, billet crank, forged internals, dry sump, and 88 mm turbocharger. VeeDubRacing reports the motor is capable of 1500+ hp. All that power is sent through a Liberty five-speed transmission and AWD drivetrain. Watch the car race in the video below.

Source: @TeamHST and VeeDubRacing