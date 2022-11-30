2017 VW Golf Alltrack with an RS3 Turbo Inline-Five and Drivetrain

When Dubwerx wanted to seriously upgrade their 2017 Golf Alltrack SEL, they turned to Alex Sweeney at Innovative Motorsports. The company used their expertise to swap the powertrain and suspension from a 2020 Audi RS3. The wagon is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L DAZA inline-five making 450 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features a 750 hp intercooler, Unitronic downpipe and midpipes, RS3 exhaust, and Stage 2 tune. Power is sent to all four wheels through a DQ500 seven-speed transmission and RS3 drivetrain. Innovative Motorsports also carried over the RS3’s subframes, suspension, and disc brakes. All the work resulted in one amazing sleeper wagon sure to impress.

Source: @alltrack_rs