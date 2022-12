Evan Richardson from EazyOnCars returned to Waterford Hills Road Racing track in Independence Township, Michigan with this 2006 Subaru Impreza. Evan recorded several laps with an instructor before a bad wheel bearing ended the day. Evan built the Impreza with a twin-turbo 3.3 L Subaru EG33 flat-six, 2006 WRX manual transmission, and 2006 WRX rear differential. You can see the car’s progress in the build thread.

Source: EasyOnCars