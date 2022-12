Jeremy Weckman and Jimmy King built an off-road Mail Jeep on their show Carcass. The vehicle originally came with an inline-four but the team swapped a 258 ci inline-six rebuilt by Engine Power. Behind the motor sits a Jeep TJ 32RH transmission and 241 Rubicon series transfer case. Power goes to all four wheels through Dana 60 axles from Ford SuperDuty trucks. The team also fabricated a custom triangulated 4-link front and rear suspension.

Source: PowerNationTV