1956 Ford F-100 with a LS3 V8

Ross Miller tasked Speedtech Performance with building his 1956 Ford F-100. The truck is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 525 hp paired with a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. It sits on Speedtech Performance’s ExtReme chassis with JRI adjustable coilovers, tubular control arms, forged aluminum spindles, C7 hubs, and Torque Arm rear suspension. The truck rides on Forgeline OE1 wheels with Continental tires. Speedtech Performance widened the rear fenders three inches and coated everything in Ford Colonial White paint. In the bed are aluminum panels with wood pattern and stainless steel strips.

Source: Speedtech Performance