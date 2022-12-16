2022 Jeep Gladiator with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

America’s Most Wanted 4×4 (AMW) specializes in upgrading Jeeps. This 2022 Jeep Gladiator came with a 3.6 L Pentastar V6 making 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. However after America’s Most Wanted 4×4 was finished, it was powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. They also paired it with a Trackhawk 8HP95 eight-speed transmission and Rubicon transfer case. Up front is a Dana 60 8-lug front axle and in back a Dana 80 8-lug rear axle. Both come with ARB air locking differentials and 4.88 gears. Underneath they installed a long arm suspension with Falcon 3.3 piggyback shocks, adjustable lower and upper control arms, and heavy duty sway bar. A set of Maxis 40×13.50R17LT tires are held by 17-inch beadlock wheels.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4