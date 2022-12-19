1964 Ford Falcon with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 running on hydrogen

This 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint called “Free Bird” was built by Mike Copeland’s company Arrington Performance in Martinsville, Virginia. The car is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 running on hydrogen and water injection. You can read more about how the engine runs on hydrogen in Muscle Car & Trucks’ article. Behind the V8 sits a Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission with a McLeod Racing clutch. A QA1 carbon fiber axle transmits power to a Moser rear end with 3.50 gears and a Detroit TrueTrac differential. The Falcon rides on a TCI Engineering front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear suspension. A set of 3030 Autosport wheels cover Baer Pro+ six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in front and back.

Source: Total Cost Involved and ScottieDTV