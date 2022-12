Gildred Racing built this 1971 Austin Mini Mk3 in partnership with Electric Classic Cars. The 998 cc inline-four was swapped for a Tesla Model S drive unit making 300 hp. A 31 kWh battery pack provides the car with 150 mile range. The car rides on a performance suspension with Cooper S 7.5-inch front disc brakes and Mini rear drum brakes behind 10×5-inch wheels.

Source: Gildred Racing