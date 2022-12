We came across a unique 1928 Ford Model A for sale while browsing Hemmings’ blog. The pickup rides on a custom tubular chassis with a body that pivots forward via a button. Behind the driver sits a 4.6 L Ford Cobra V8 paired with a ZF five-speed manual transaxle from a De Tomaso Pantera. A set of custom billet aluminum wheels cover disc brakes front and rear. The seller states the truck took 3,500 hours to build.

Source: Hemmings