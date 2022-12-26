1967 Ford F-100 with a Godzilla V8

William Leimbach and David Yocum built this 1967 Ford F-100 at their company Wildside Kustoms in Jasper, Georgia. The truck is powered by a 7.3 L Godzilla V8 crate motor from Mast Motorsports. The engine makes around 600 hp thanks to a upgraded camshaft and springs, and a Holley Terminator ECU. It is paired with a TKX five-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential. William and David improved the truck’s handling with a Crown Victoria front clip and suspension, 4-link rear suspension, Ridetech coilovers, and disc brakes on each corner.

Source: Holley