RWD 2012 Scirocco with a Turbo 2JZ

Fury AutoWorx is hard at work building another unique vehicle. We previously shared their Nissan Micra with a turbo Jaguar V6. Today we are sharing a 2012 Volkswagen Scirocco being converting to rear-wheel drive. Up front they were able to install a Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor should make around 600 hp when completed thanks to a custom intake and exhaust manifold, GTE MLS head gasket, 740 cc injectors, and Schwitzer S4T turbocharger. The inline-six is paired with a BMW transmission and Jaguar independent rear end and subframe. You can view more of Fury AutoWorx’s custom fabrication and follow the project’s progress on @furyautoworx.

