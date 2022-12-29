VW Citi Golf with two VR6 engines

Skip to content

Willem Jacobus’ Volkswagen Citi Golf originally came with a 1.1 L inline-four and four-speed manual transmission. Over the course of several years and different phases, the car is now powered by two engines. Up front sits a turbocharged VR6 and manual transmission on custom mounts. In the back of the car is another turbocharged VR6 and manual transmission sitting on a Golf Mk2 subframe with Golf Mk5 disc brakes. The combo produce 400 kW (536 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Listen to Willem explain how the built his unique Golf.

Source: Cars.co.za

