Mercedes 190E Evo 2 Replica with a Turbo M111 Inline-Four

Grzegorz Duda and Przemek Szafrański compete in a build series called “Duda vs Szafrański” on the Polish channel TVN Turbo. For the last challenge Grzegorz built a BMW E24 with a S85 V10 and Przemek built a Mercedes 190E Evolution II replica. Przemek chose to power the 190E with a supercharged 2.3 L M111 inline-four and transmission from a Mercedes CLK 230 Kompressor. These produce 194 hp (145 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm) of torque from the factory. However Przemek increased power by removing the supercharger and installing a turbocharger from a 190D 2.5 L turbodiesel. Other upgrades include an Ecumaster ECU and locking differential.

Source: MotoSynteza Przemka Szafrańskiego and Motosynteza FB page via Tom