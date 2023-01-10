1977 Celica with a 1JZ-GTE

This 1977 Toyota Celica RA29 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor was converted to a single turbocharger and features upgraded injectors, Tweak’d Performance wiring harness, and AEM Infinity ECU. A R154 five-speed manual transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a narrowed Ford 8.8-inch rear axle. The Celica rides on Techno Toy Tuning coilovers, tubular front control arms, rear traction bars, and a set of Epsilon 16-inch wheels. It stops thanks to Techno Toy Tuning Wilwood disc brakes in front and rear. The interior features Recaro seats, Nardi steering wheel, custom Speedhut gauges, and roll cage. The car sold on Bring a Trailer for $36,750.

Source: Bring a Trailer