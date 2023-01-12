1962 Ford F-100 with a 4.6 L Cobra V8

This 1962 Ford F-100 is powered by a 4.6 L Cobra V8. The motor was bored .050 over with a 11.0:1 compression ratio. A 4R74W automatic transmission sends power through a 4-inch driveshaft to a 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on a RideTech air suspension with Wilwood disc brakes behind Billet Specialties wheels. The body features fiberglass front fenders and hood, carbon fiber bed, and Dupont Mercedes Silver paint. Inside the cab are black leather covered seats with Simspon harnesses, custom center console, Precision Performance Products ratchet shifter, and Autometer C2 gauges.

Source: Mecum via Sick Slammed Trucks FB page