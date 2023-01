This 1975 Nissan Skyline KGC110 originally came with a 2.0 L L20A inline-six. It is now powered by a twin-turbo 2.6 L RB26 inline-six from a 1997 R33 GT-R producing 276 hp (206 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque. The drivetrain features a Nissan five-speed manual transmission and R200 rear end with a limited-slip differential. The car rides on a KPGC110 suspension with 1993 Skyline front disc brakes.

Source: 河合陽希 Youtube channel