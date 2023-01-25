AWD Civic with a 1500 hp Turbo K-Series

GP1 Racing owns a very fast AWD Civic. The car is powered by a turbocharged Honda K-series inline-four built by JBR Engines. It features a 2.0 L block, 2.2 L crankshaft, forged internals, Magnus crank-driven mechanical fuel pump, and Precision 8086 turbocharger. Rstech Racing tuned the motor into making 1300 hp on the dyno. GP1 Racing estimates the motor is making 1500+ hp based on track data. The motor is paired with a Drag Cartel billet housing with PPG internals and a Honda Wagon driveshaft and rear differential.

Source: That Racing Channel and GP1Racing FB page