1968 Charger Body on a 2011 Challenger SRT8 Chassis and Powertrain

After Steve Mirabelli finished building his 2010 Challenger GTX, he began work on the next project. This time he installed a full 1968 Dodge Charger body over a 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT-8. The combination gives the unique vehicle a classic look with a 392 ci Hemi V8 and a five-speed automatic transmission. It maintains the handling of a modern chassis with fully independent suspension and disc brakes. You can watch all the amazing work in the 45-part build series on Steve’s channel along with his newest project.

