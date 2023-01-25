Richard Milton’s AWD VW Caddy with a Turbo Inline-Five Making 1320 hp

Richard Milton probably owns the most powerful Volkswagen Caddy in the world. It originally came with a 1.6 L TDI inline-four but is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L Audi (CZGB) inline-five capable of 1320 hp on 3.2 bar (46.4 psi) of boost. The van went 9.976 sec in the quarter-mile at Santa Pod Raceway making 1210 hp. It features an iron block, forged internals, stock injectors, ID 2600 cc injectors, Storm Developments custom exhuast manifold, and Syvecs S7+ ECU. Power is sent to all four wheels through a DQ500 DSG seven-speed transmission with a Wavetrac differential and RS3 rear differential. The van also features carbon fiber sliding door and tailgate along with RS3 front and rear hubs, dash, and seats. Listen to Richard explain the Caddy to Living Life Fast.

Source: Living Life Fast