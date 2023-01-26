Nissan 300ZX with a 1300+ hp Turbo 1.8L Audi Inline-Four

Mati Põld from Corrupted Drag Racing Team built this 1992 Nissan 300ZX several years ago to drag race. In the engine bay they installed a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi (AEB) inline-four mated to a Lenco four-speed transmission. The motor featured a filled block with Wiseco 83 mm forged pistons, SPM forged rods, Weaver Brothers dry sump, and Turbobandit TB80 turbocharger. On top sat a ported head with ADR camshafts, upgraded valve springs and titanium retainers, SUVI custom intake and exhaust manifolds, and Moran 5250 cc injectors. It was capable of 1300+ hp and 1000+ lb-ft of torque on a 300 shot of nitrous. Baltic Motorsport says they swapped the motor into a BMW E46 but did not state if the 300ZX was still racing.

Source: Corrupted Drag Racing Team and Baltic Motorsport